Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

HHC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,385. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

