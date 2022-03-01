Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:HRL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,436. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

