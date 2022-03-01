Horizon Therapeutics Public Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,120 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 966% compared to the typical volume of 1,418 put options.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

