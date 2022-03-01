Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.