Hord Reaches Market Cap of $4.36 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Hord has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $598,644.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,130 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

