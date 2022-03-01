Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

