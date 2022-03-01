Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sean S. Daugherty Sells 2,179 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

