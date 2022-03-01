Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

