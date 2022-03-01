Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

