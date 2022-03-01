Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,106. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

