Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 88,000 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,416. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31.

