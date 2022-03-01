Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

