HoDooi Market Capitalization Achieves $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.