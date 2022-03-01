Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $891.82

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.82 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 926.60 ($12.43). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 921.80 ($12.37), with a volume of 654,415 shares traded.

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.97) to GBX 1,027 ($13.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.81).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.27.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.