Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,280 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,816% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. 57,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,623. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 2.10.
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
