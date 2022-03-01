Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
