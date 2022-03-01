HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

