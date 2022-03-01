HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $6,464,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.46. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $155.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.