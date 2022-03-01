HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 54.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AEG opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

