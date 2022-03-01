HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

