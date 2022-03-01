HighTower Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

