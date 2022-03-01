HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 210,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

