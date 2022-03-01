Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,253.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the period.

HXL stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

