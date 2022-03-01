Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.35. 1,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.67. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heska by 75.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.