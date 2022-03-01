Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $362.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.