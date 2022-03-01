Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,165. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.