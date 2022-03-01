Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
