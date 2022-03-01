Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

