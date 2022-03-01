Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

