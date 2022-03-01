HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 6% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 152% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $950,262.68 and $12.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,391.14 or 0.99101525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00271792 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,313,287 coins and its circulating supply is 265,178,137 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

