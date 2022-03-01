Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 7,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,748,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

