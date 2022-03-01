Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.67

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 97117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Heineken from €94.00 ($105.62) to €95.00 ($106.74) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($113.48) to €108.00 ($121.35) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

