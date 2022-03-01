Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,691,035 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.39.
HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.63.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
