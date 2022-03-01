Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,818 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,469 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $15,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

