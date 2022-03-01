Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,429 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

