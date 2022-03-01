Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

