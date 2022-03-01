Head-To-Head Review: Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) and The Competition

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hennessy Advisors to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million $7.90 million 9.45 Hennessy Advisors Competitors $3.08 billion $504.29 million 21.65

Hennessy Advisors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hennessy Advisors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors Competitors 707 3352 3579 138 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Hennessy Advisors’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Advisors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Hennessy Advisors Competitors 27.69% 26.81% 12.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors rivals beat Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.