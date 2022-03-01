Head to Head Contrast: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) versus Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 9.65% 11.53% 5.84%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $507.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Virgin Orbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.34 $445.30 million $9.91 43.33

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

