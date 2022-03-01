Head-To-Head Comparison: Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -63.60% -37.24% Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79%

Li-Cycle has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 7 0 2.78 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 171.79 -$226.56 million N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.79 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.