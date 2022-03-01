HCI Group (HCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $638.23 million, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HCI Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in HCI Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

