HC Wainwright Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $20.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of ZYXI opened at $6.29 on Friday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.