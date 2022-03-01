Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HRMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

