Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 14.3%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 2,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.