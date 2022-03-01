Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Posts Earnings Results

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Hanger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HNGR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $694.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hanger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

