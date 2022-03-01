Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after acquiring an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 347,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

