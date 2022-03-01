Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

