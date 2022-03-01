Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 7,667 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $957.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

