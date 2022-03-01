Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

