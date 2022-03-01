Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

