Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $782,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 13.2% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $218.34 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

