Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

